Raleigh Street Cinemas opening Friday

Raleigh Street Cinemas
Raleigh Street Cinemas(WVVA News)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh Street Cinemas in Downtown Bluefield will open its doors to the public Friday night, giving area moviegoers a new option for a theater experience.

With two 50-seat theaters that feature recliner chairs and state-of-the-art, “immersive” sound, amenities also include traditional concessions, a bar serving beer and wine, and a lounge area.

“We are very excited about our grand opening,” said Brian Tracey, executive director of the Bluefield Arts Revitalization Corp. (BARC), which operates the cinemas as well as the Granada Theater and the Bluefield Arts Center,

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the first movie to be screened in the new theater will be the megahit “Barbie” at 7 p.m., he said. The other theater will show the critically acclaimed documentary, “King Coal,” starting at 7:15 p.m.

Tracey said “King Coal” is an “evocative film made by West Virginia native and award-winning filmmaker Elaine McMillon Sheldon.”

The film, which was screened at the Sundance Film Festival, documents the history of the coal-mining industry and its impact on the people of the coalfields of West Virginia and Appalachia.

The Raleigh Street Cinemas is located in the bottom floor of the Granada Theater but has a separate entrance on Raleigh Street. Tickets for showings at either theater can be purchased online or at the door and the cost is $9 per ticket.

“We want to make this an affordable place to bring the whole family,” Tracey said. “Concessions prices are also equally affordable.”

The theaters will be showing mostly first-run movies, he said, but the Christmas season will bring special showings of holiday classics.

Tracey said plans for other special events are in the works, including film festivals.

“This is really the perfect setting for a film festival,” he said, perhaps involving other theaters in the region. “I think this would be a very attractive place for not only audiences to see films that you would not see otherwise but at a festival, but also for filmmakers and studios to bring their movies here … I can’t think of a better venue in the region for a film festival. Look for that in the years to come.”

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
North Carolina officials say the plane crashed shortly after takeoff.
Pilot, passenger dead after plane crashes in North Carolina lake
Police responded to Route 33 on Friday, August 11, for a crash less than a mile east of Gregory...
18-year-old charged in crash that killed Chesterfield firefighter
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
VSP: One dead after crash in Buchanan County
VSP: One dead after crash in Buchanan County

Latest News

New reports as part of a civil rights suit allege significant mold issues in Southern Regional...
Experts hired by attorneys on federal civil rights suit find black mold at Southern Regional Jail
Bob Huggins appears in Pittsburgh Municipal court on July 3, 2023.
Bob Huggins put on 12 month probation after DUI arrest
On August 14, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff Office, animal control, and veterinarians...
Woman charged after animals, child found in ‘deplorable conditions’
A photo of a fire truck.
Smithers Fire Department temporarily shut down