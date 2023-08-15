A pleasant stretch of weather is just ahead

The forecast calls for sun and lower humidity
PLANNER
PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Tonight
Tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will continue to build in tonight. Skies could gradually clear this evening and any last spotty showers should wrap up. Low temps will be cooler, dropping into the 50s and low 60s for most. We’ll see some patchy fog here and there, but otherwise look quiet through early Wednesday.

OUTDOOR RECESS FORECAST
OUTDOOR RECESS FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring plenty of sunshine, and highs will be cooler than average, in the upper 60s-mid 70s. It will feel a bit like fall with a west/northwest breeze and low humidity. Wednesday night looks mainly clear with lows again in the 50s and low 60s.

Futurecast
Futurecast(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll warm back up a tad on Thursday, but still look mainly dry with only the slim chance of an evening shower/t-storm.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

A front will move through late Thursday night-early Friday, but it won’t do much rain-wise. We’ll again dry out fast and cool down again to end the work week. This weekend looks dry but hotter...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
North Carolina officials say the plane crashed shortly after takeoff.
Pilot, passenger dead after plane crashes in North Carolina lake
Police responded to Route 33 on Friday, August 11, for a crash less than a mile east of Gregory...
18-year-old charged in crash that killed Chesterfield firefighter
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
VSP: One dead after crash in Buchanan County
VSP: One dead after crash in Buchanan County

Latest News

WVVA Today
Full Forecast (8/15)
After a few morning showers, we'll dry up with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon.
Drier air moves in later today
WVVA News at 5
Full video forecast (8/14)
STORMS OVERNIGHT
Strong to severe storms remain possible overnight; drying out Tuesday