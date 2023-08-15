A pleasant stretch of weather is just ahead

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will continue to build in tonight. Skies could gradually clear this evening and any last spotty showers should wrap up. Low temps will be cooler, dropping into the 50s and low 60s for most. We’ll see some patchy fog here and there, but otherwise look quiet through early Wednesday.

Tomorrow will bring plenty of sunshine, and highs will be cooler than average, in the upper 60s-mid 70s. It will feel a bit like fall with a west/northwest breeze and low humidity. Wednesday night looks mainly clear with lows again in the 50s and low 60s.

We’ll warm back up a tad on Thursday, but still look mainly dry with only the slim chance of an evening shower/t-storm.

A front will move through late Thursday night-early Friday, but it won’t do much rain-wise. We’ll again dry out fast and cool down again to end the work week. This weekend looks dry but hotter...

