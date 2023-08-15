Mercer County residents meet with Bluewell PSD to discuss water access

MONTCALM, W.Va. (WVVA) - Residents of the Browning Lambert Mountain area of Mercer County met with leaders from the Bluewell Public Service District to discuss public water access. Residents of the Browning Lambert Mountain area say they’ve been trying to get access to public water since at least 2016.

In April a massive fire at Pigg’s Salvage Yard reminded area residents of the need for water. Firefighters from departments across Mercer County were left to fight a fire with no access to fire hydrants.

“They all had to come to here in Montcalm at one fire hydrant trying to get water to put the fire out. It just destroyed my whole business. I feel like if there had been fire hydrants in front of my business then a lot of that could have been saved,” said Nelson Pigg.

Pigg was just one of many who expressed their frustrations with leaders from the Bluewell Public Service district. The PSD’s General Manager, Bryan Rotenberry says money was allocated to bring the area water access in 2020. However he says due to inflation and the COVID pandemic they got behind on the work and the price of the project increased.

He says last year they had to apply for additional funding and establish new rates with the public service commission.

“As of right now we have $1.9 million in grants and $2.4 million in loans. We’re hoping for construction to begin in the spring,” said Rotenberry.

Some of those who live on Browning Lambert Mountain have access to well water. Others say they travel miles down Crane Creek Road to haul mountain water back home. Water that the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says is contaminated with E. coli.

“It makes you feel like you’re living in a third world country,” said Barry Maness.

Rotenberry says he’s going to work to establish a place where Browning Lambert Mountain residents can go to purchase water from the PSD. WVVA will continue to monitor developments dealing with the water access issue.

