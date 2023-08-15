McDowell County chief deputy appointed as next magistrate judge

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - Chief Deputy Mark Shelton of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department finished his career in law enforcement last Friday and started his role in the judicial system.

Monday was the former chief deputies first day serving the residents of McDowell County in court as a magistrate judge.

The life-long McDowell County resident was appointed to the position after a previous magistrate retired recently.

Shelton started his career as a police officer 33 years ago in the city of War.

In 1994, Shelton made the switch as a city police officer to a county deputy.

Throughout his time at the sheriff’s department, he served on the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crimes task force, and also work as a school resource officer at River View High School.

He finished his career at the department by being chief deputy.

“I’ve always served the community and I’ve always wanted to be magistrate at the end of my career,” Shelton said. “It sort of came a little faster than I thought it would be.”

Shelton will have to run for magistrate in January of 2024 to keep his position in McDowell County court.

