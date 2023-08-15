McDowell County chief deputy appointed as next magistrate judge

McDowell County chief deputy appointed as next magistrate judge
McDowell County chief deputy appointed as next magistrate judge(WVVA)
By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - Chief Deputy Mark Shelton of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department finished his career in law enforcement last Friday and started his role in the judicial system.

Monday was the former chief deputies first day serving the residents of McDowell County in court as a magistrate judge.

The life-long McDowell County resident was appointed to the position after a previous magistrate retired recently.

Shelton started his career as a police officer 33 years ago in the city of War.

In 1994, Shelton made the switch as a city police officer to a county deputy.

Throughout his time at the sheriff’s department, he served on the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crimes task force, and also work as a school resource officer at River View High School.

He finished his career at the department by being chief deputy.

“I’ve always served the community and I’ve always wanted to be magistrate at the end of my career,” Shelton said. “It sort of came a little faster than I thought it would be.”

Shelton will have to run for magistrate in January of 2024 to keep his position in McDowell County court.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP: One dead after crash in Buchanan County
VSP: One dead after crash in Buchanan County
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Reunion held at Camp Roland prior to closing
Reunion held at Camp Roland prior to closing
North Carolina officials say the plane crashed shortly after takeoff.
Pilot, passenger dead after plane crashes in North Carolina lake
The victim died at the hospital.
WVSP reports fatal Raleigh County crash

Latest News

Students’ declining mental health an important issue for local counselor
Students’ declining mental health an important issue for local counselor
Gov. Justice signs into law corrections pay raise
Gov. Justice signs into law corrections pay raise
Local coffeeshop uses pulled pork to raise money for peer support program
Local coffeeshop uses pulled pork to raise money for peer support program
Honey being pumped into a 55-gallon drum
Beekeeping non-profit begins sourwood honey extraction