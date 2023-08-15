Experts hired by attorneys on federal civil rights suit find black mold at Southern Regional Jail

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - New reports as part of a federal civil rights suit involving hundreds of current and past inmates at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) allege significant mold issues at the facility.

Robson Forensic experts were hired to do a study of conditions at the jail in June of 2023 and reported significant ventilation issues that were not only leading to the presence of mold in the building, but black mold, specifically.

According to an attorney for the inmates Steve New, the report’s conclusions were alarming, but did not rise to the level of needing to close the facility. “The opinion of the experts was that the mold, the Carbon Dioxide, and all the bacteria, while it was bad and unconstitutional according to our corrections expert, it’s not imminently life threatening. "

In an interview with DCR Commissioner William Marshall on Monday following the Governor’s signing of the correctional officers pay raises Gov. Justice signs into law corrections pay raise (wvva.com), WVVA News asked about corrective actions to address the mold.

“A lot of those claims have been exaggerated,” said Marshall. “I look forward to being able to argue these points in the litigation that I’m sure is forthcoming. I have the Governor’s support on it. And I’m looking forward to our day in court.”

New; however, took issue with the claim that the suit’s arguments are exaggerated. In fact, he claims evidence collected to date show conditions in the building between November of 2021 and April of 2022 went from bad to worse. He said more than 90 percent of the cells had at least one maintenance issue following the completion of former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeff Sandy’s internal investigation. State probe into SRJ conditions concludes mistreatment accusations ‘false’ (wvva.com)

“There were more than 1,300 pictures taken by Lt. Berry’s Special Operations Team. Those pictures don’t lie,” said New.

While Gov. Justice signed a bill Monday authorizing 25 million in pay raises to address critically staffing shortages in corrections, New said the measures did not go far enough to address the 270 million needed in maintenance repairs. During the special session last week, his team filed an emergency motion in federal court to compel the state to spend that money on repairs.

“We’re waiting to serve Governor Justice and Sec. Soraia and after those two are served, we’ll see what the court does with that.”

During Monday’s bill signing ceremony, state leaders referenced numerous efforts to improve not only Southern Regional Jail, but state’s corrections system as a whole. Gov. Justice signs into law corrections pay raise (wvva.com) The state is in the process of reforming the notification system to help inmates keep their court dates and undertaking a complete overhaul of the inmate health care system through a new partnership with Marshall University.

