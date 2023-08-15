Drier air moves in later today

A few showers are possible this morning before we dry up for quite some time
By Collin Rogers
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Some scattered showers are making their way across our region this morning, but we should dry up this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll be less humid and cooler today with highs in the mid/upper 70s.

After a few morning showers, we'll dry up with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon.
(WVVA WEATHER)

A stray shower cannot be ruled out tonight, but most should stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Lows will dip down into the 50s and low 60s overnight.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight as lows dip down into the 50s and low 60s.
(WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will build in mid-week keeping us dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will stay below average on Wednesday with highs in the mid/upper 70s and they’ll return to more seasonable levels on Thursday in the upper 70s and low 80s.

High pressure will move in mid-week keeping us dry.
(WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will swing through the region on Friday, but there is not a lot of moisture associated with this front. Most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will stay in the 70s for most on Friday.

A stray shower cannot be ruled out on Friday, but most will stay dry in the coming days.
(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see a good deal of sunshine across the region this weekend. Temperatures will heat up into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

