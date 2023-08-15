Drier air moves in later today

Some scattered showers are making their way across our region this morning, but we should dry up this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll be less humid and cooler today with highs in the mid/upper 70s.

A stray shower cannot be ruled out tonight, but most should stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Lows will dip down into the 50s and low 60s overnight.

High pressure will build in mid-week keeping us dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will stay below average on Wednesday with highs in the mid/upper 70s and they’ll return to more seasonable levels on Thursday in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A cold front will swing through the region on Friday, but there is not a lot of moisture associated with this front. Most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will stay in the 70s for most on Friday.

We’ll see a good deal of sunshine across the region this weekend. Temperatures will heat up into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

