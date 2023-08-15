“Disc-Connected K9s” brings a world-class act to West Virginia’s State Fair

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) -At the State Fair of West Virginia, a fair favorite returned with dogs performing tricks and catching frisbees in the air. The “Disc-Connected K9s” have performed all over the world and are performing in West Virginia.

They have been participating in the State Fair of West Virginia since 2004, and they say the dogs are always a big hit with fairgoers.

“I want to see that one dog that is three-legged... and see them throwing frisbees. I wish my dog could do that but he’s too spoiled,” says Darlen Schrader, from Mount Hope, WV, who was first in line to see one of the performances.

We spoke to Lawrence Frederick, one of the dogs’ trainers and a performer in the show. He says the show is more than a chance to see cute dogs.

“It’s showcasing the dogs’ athleticism... and their athletic abilities, but it also showcases the bond and the work between the dogs and us because they’re trusting us to jump off our bodies and do back flips and do all these crazy, wild moves,” says Frederick.

While they may be “top dogs” now, they didn’t start out that way. Frederick says all the dogs in the show are rescues.

“They’ve all come from... homeless dog shelters, they were on the streets...” says Frederick, ““This is my passion, this is my love. I mean... who would not want a job where they go and play with their dogs every day and get paid for it.”

If you would like to see these dogs in action, Fredrick says they’ll have multiple shows every day of the fair. He also says, if you would like to train your dog to do tricks like these, keep it fun for the dogs and learn what they like to do.

