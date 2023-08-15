Bob Huggins put on 12 month probation after DUI arrest

Bob Huggins appears in Pittsburgh Municipal court on July 3, 2023.
Bob Huggins appears in Pittsburgh Municipal court on July 3, 2023.(West Virginia MetroNews)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former West Virginia University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins has been placed on 12 months of probation following his DUI charge in June.

Huggins was accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program for first-time DUI offenders. The stipulations are to be on non-reporting probabtion for one year. If all conditions are met, he could leave the program in as soon as 6 months.

In addition, Huggins’ driver’s license will be suspended for at least 60 days, and he must take alcohol treatment recommended by a Court Reporting Network assessment.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE:

More details released in Bob Huggins DUI arrest

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
North Carolina officials say the plane crashed shortly after takeoff.
Pilot, passenger dead after plane crashes in North Carolina lake
Police responded to Route 33 on Friday, August 11, for a crash less than a mile east of Gregory...
18-year-old charged in crash that killed Chesterfield firefighter
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
VSP: One dead after crash in Buchanan County
VSP: One dead after crash in Buchanan County

Latest News

New reports as part of a civil rights suit allege significant mold issues in Southern Regional...
Experts hired by attorneys on federal civil rights suit find black mold at Southern Regional Jail
On August 14, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff Office, animal control, and veterinarians...
Woman charged after animals, child found in ‘deplorable conditions’
A photo of a fire truck.
Smithers Fire Department temporarily shut down
Marcus Dudley has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury
Former Chapmanville K-9 handler arrested