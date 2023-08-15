Aussie Kingdom show brings kangaroos to the fair

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - This year the West Virginia state fair is featuring animals from Australia.

The Aussie Kingdom is a traveling Australian animal stage show that visitors can watch and learn about several different types of animal species.

Those types of animals include a number of retiles, including lizards and snakes.

Kangaroos are also on display for people to meet and learn about.

Owner Carolyn Lantz feels it’s important to educate the public on these animals to help protect them.

“Tt’s an educational program, we tell you some neat things about Australia and animals and bring out the reptiles,” she said. “We have several different animals that come out during the show.”

The Aussie Kingdom will be at the fair every day with showtimes at 11:30 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 5:30 p.m.

