2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC overnight

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported two earthquakes just minutes apart in North Carolina.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported two earthquakes just minutes apart in North Carolina early Tuesday morning.

According to the USGS, the first earthquake hit 2.2 miles west of McLeansville at 1:19 a.m. It had a 2.0 magnitude and a depth of zero kilometers. The quake was also 6 miles east northeast of Greensboro.

The second earthquake hit at 1:22 a.m. just 3.7 miles east northeast of Greensboro. It had a 2.2 magnitude and depth of one kilometer.

Both earthquakes were close to the North Carolina and Virginia border region.

MORE NEWS: First Starbucks in SC to Unionize files petition to break away from Workers United

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
North Carolina officials say the plane crashed shortly after takeoff.
Pilot, passenger dead after plane crashes in North Carolina lake
Police responded to Route 33 on Friday, August 11, for a crash less than a mile east of Gregory...
18-year-old charged in crash that killed Chesterfield firefighter
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
VSP: One dead after crash in Buchanan County
VSP: One dead after crash in Buchanan County

Latest News

Students’ declining mental health an important issue for local counselor
Students’ declining mental health an important issue for local counselor
These moves follow the announcement that the university accrued a debt of $47 million.
West Virginia University cutting over 30 programs
McDowell County chief deputy appointed as next magistrate judge
McDowell County chief deputy appointed as next magistrate judge
McDowell County chief deputy appointed as next magistrate judge
McDowell County chief deputy appointed as next magistrate judge