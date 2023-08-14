West Virginia American Water cleared to take over Armstrong PSD

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia-American Water Company has been given authority to take over Armstrong Public Service District.

According to a release from the Public Service Commission of West Virginia, this new order formalizes action the Public Service Commission of West Virginia took on an emergency basis on Aug. 14 to begin improving water quality and overall operations of the district that provides water to 879 wastewater and 822 water customers in the vicinity of Montgomery, Fayette County.

The Commission was asked in October of 2022 by the West Virginia American Water to determine if Armstrong was a distressed or failing utility. This request was supported by the Fayette County Commission, while numerous residents pleaded for PSC assistance at a public hearing held by the Commission on the issue.

The company noted the district has issued numerous boil water advisories since 2017 and has had repeated notifications of violations of its water quality. PSC engineer Jonathan Fowler testified the plant “is among the worst he has seen in his 46-year career,” the order noted.

This agreement “is designed to help improve water service to Armstrong’s customers as quickly as possible,” the PSC order said. The Commission endorsed the joint request for an interim emergency operation and maintenance agreement without approving terms of the agreement.

“This was an emergency situation in which we had to act promptly for the public welfare and safety,” PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane said.

More information on this case can be found on the PSC website: www.psc.state.wv.us. Click on “Case Information” and access Case Nos. 22-0911-PWD-DU.

