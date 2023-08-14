West Virginia American Water cleared to take over Armstrong PSD

The West Virginia-American Water Company has been given authority to take over Armstrong Public...
The West Virginia-American Water Company has been given authority to take over Armstrong Public Service District.(WSAZ)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia-American Water Company has been given authority to take over Armstrong Public Service District.

According to a release from the Public Service Commission of West Virginia, this new order formalizes action the Public Service Commission of West Virginia took on an emergency basis on Aug. 14 to begin improving water quality and overall operations of the district that provides water to 879 wastewater and 822 water customers in the vicinity of Montgomery, Fayette County.

The Commission was asked in October of 2022 by the West Virginia American Water to determine if Armstrong was a distressed or failing utility. This request was supported by the Fayette County Commission, while numerous residents pleaded for PSC assistance at a public hearing held by the Commission on the issue.

The company noted the district has issued numerous boil water advisories since 2017 and has had repeated notifications of violations of its water quality. PSC engineer Jonathan Fowler testified the plant “is among the worst he has seen in his 46-year career,” the order noted.

This agreement “is designed to help improve water service to Armstrong’s customers as quickly as possible,” the PSC order said. The Commission endorsed the joint request for an interim emergency operation and maintenance agreement without approving terms of the agreement.

“This was an emergency situation in which we had to act promptly for the public welfare and safety,” PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane said.

More information on this case can be found on the PSC website: www.psc.state.wv.us. Click on “Case Information” and access Case Nos. 22-0911-PWD-DU.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP: One dead after crash in Buchanan County
VSP: One dead after crash in Buchanan County
Reunion held at Camp Roland prior to closing
Reunion held at Camp Roland prior to closing
The victim died at the hospital.
WVSP reports fatal Raleigh County crash
Old Fiddler's Convention in Galax, scene of a bus crash that injured at least five
At least five hurt in crash at Old Fiddlers’ Convention in Galax
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues

Latest News

BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to school dates for the two Virginias
Police responded to Route 33 on Friday, August 11, for a crash less than a mile east of Gregory...
18-year-old charged in crash that killed Chesterfield firefighter
Police are searching for Naseem Roulack, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
Inmate who escaped Henrico hospital remains on the run
Human trafficking arrest at ‘spa’ in Huntington