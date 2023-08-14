VSP: One dead after crash in Buchanan County

VSP: One dead after crash in Buchanan County
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - From the VSP: Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Buchanan County. The crash occurred Aug. 7, 2023, at 1:22 p.m. on Route 83, less than a mile east of Route 658.

A 2018 Honda SXS700 Pioneer off-road vehicle was traveling east on Route 83 when its operator lost control, ran off the left side of the road and struck an embankment.

The operator, Buford A. Bevins, 44, of Johnson City, Tenn., was transported to Buchanan General Hospital in Grundy for treatment. He succumbed to his injuries later that same day.

The crash remains under investigation.

