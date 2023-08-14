Vehicle of wanted man found abandoned in Waynesboro

Bedolla’s red Ford SUV was found abandoned in Waynesboro on August 14.
Bedolla’s red Ford SUV was found abandoned in Waynesboro on August 14.(Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a suspect who allegedly fired shots into a home and then set fire to it.

57-year-old Juan Rodriguez-Bedolla is currently wanted on two counts of 18.2-279: discharging a firearm in/at an occupied building, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office says. You can read more about the investigation and incident here.

On August 14, Bedolla’s red Ford SUV was found abandoned near Waynesboro, and the Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 672-1234, or use their anonymous P3 Tip system by using the QR code below or downloading the app at p3tips.com.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says Bedolla could be driving a 2011 gold Chevrolet Tahoe with Virginia plate UTK9599.

Police say Bedolla could be driving this 2011 gold Chevrolet Tahoe.
Police say Bedolla could be driving this 2011 gold Chevrolet Tahoe.(Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP: One dead after crash in Buchanan County
VSP: One dead after crash in Buchanan County
Reunion held at Camp Roland prior to closing
Reunion held at Camp Roland prior to closing
The victim died at the hospital.
WVSP reports fatal Raleigh County crash
Old Fiddler's Convention in Galax, scene of a bus crash that injured at least five
At least five hurt in crash at Old Fiddlers’ Convention in Galax
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues

Latest News

Local vendors keep it all in the family as they return for 20th year at the State Fair
Mercer County Sheriff’s Department to receive $300K from U.S. DOJ
Mercer County Sheriff’s Department to receive $300K from U.S. DOJ
Wyoming County receives over $900K in SCBA grants for fire departments across county
Wyoming County receives over $900K in SCBA grants for fire departments across county
The West Virginia-American Water Company has been given authority to take over Armstrong Public...
West Virginia American Water cleared to take over Armstrong PSD