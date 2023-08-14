Vehicle of wanted man found abandoned in Waynesboro

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a suspect who allegedly fired shots into a home and then set fire to it.

57-year-old Juan Rodriguez-Bedolla is currently wanted on two counts of 18.2-279: discharging a firearm in/at an occupied building, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office says. You can read more about the investigation and incident here.

On August 14, Bedolla’s red Ford SUV was found abandoned near Waynesboro, and the Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 672-1234, or use their anonymous P3 Tip system by using the QR code below or downloading the app at p3tips.com.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says Bedolla could be driving a 2011 gold Chevrolet Tahoe with Virginia plate UTK9599.

Police say Bedolla could be driving this 2011 gold Chevrolet Tahoe. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

