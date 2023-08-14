Students’ declining mental health an important issue for local counselor

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -School is almost back in session for children across the Two Virginias. And while you may be worried about your child’s physical health, what about their mental health?

We spoke to Stephanie Bowers, a school counselor at Graham High School, who says she’s seen mental health issues among students rise significantly since she first began her career in education. Things like anxiety and feeling overwhelmed are more common now than they were for previous generations of students. It was this decline in students’ mental health that prompted her to go from teaching to counseling. She believes students’ mental health is an important issue and if it is not prioritized, it could lead to problems even after they graduate.

“Students today are really having a lot of trouble with anxiety, especially when they’re in group situations, loud noises bother students a lot more than what we traditionally saw in the past...” says Bowers, “...We’re going to have a generation of children that are going to go into the workforce and not have the coping skills that they need if we don’t address mental health, not only at the high school level, but even as early as kindergarten and elementary school.”

Bowers says Graham High School is working to improve the mental health of their students by offering support and someone to talk to. She adds, parents can help their children as well by reaching out to school counselors if they notice any issues at home. They can also educate themselves on mental health and not feel ashamed if their children need a counselor in or out of school.

