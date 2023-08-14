Strong storms are possible today

It’s quiet across our region this morning, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to fire up this afternoon as a cold front approaches. Not everyone will see storms today, but any storms that do develop could turn severe with damaging winds, heavy rain, and even some hail or a weak/brief tornado. Otherwise, we’ll notice a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day as temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected today as temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Any storms that do develop today could be on the strong side. Our entire region is under a Slight (2/5) risk for severe thunderstorms. (WVVA WEATHER)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through the region tonight. Storms should lose their intensity after midnight. Lows will stay in the 60s and low 70s overnight.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight as lows stay in the 60s and low 70s. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few spotty showers and thunderstorms remain possible tomorrow, but most should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll be less humid with comfortable temperatures in the 70s.

Some leftover showers and a few storms are possible tomorrow, but most of the day should be dry. (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will move overhead mid-week. This will keep our area dry with a good deal of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 70s on Wednesday and the upper 70s and low/mid 80s by Thursday.

Dew points will drop tomorrow, and we should stay pretty comfortable for the rest of the week. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay dry late week and into the weekend. Temperatures will rise into the 80s and possibly the low 90s by Sunday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

