Strong to severe storms remain possible overnight; drying out Tuesday

A frontal system swings in tonight
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
OVERNIGHT STORMS
OVERNIGHT STORMS(WVVA WEATHER)

As a front makes its way through the area, we’ll stay unsettled into tonight, especially later, between the hours of 10 PM- 1 AM Tuesday morning as the boundary pushes in.

SEVERE RISK
SEVERE RISK(WVVA WEATHER)

Some isolated strong to severe storms with gusty winds, hail, heavy rain, and/or rotation can’t be ruled out overnight.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook
Excessive Rainfall Outlook(WVVA WEATHER)

Otherwise, we’ll stay partly cloudy, foggy at times, and warm. Temps will hover in the upper 60s-low 70s overnight.

TONIGHT
TONIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow, we could see a few showers to start, but by the afternoon, the breeze will pick up, and cooler and drier air will be moving in behind the departing system. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid-upper 70s. We’ll feel a drop in the humidity by tomorrow night. Tuesday evening looks cooler and mainly clear with lows in the 50s.

State Fair Forecast
State Fair Forecast(WVVA WEATHER)

The rest of this week will bring lower humidity, lower rain chances, and seasonable high temps in the 70s and 80s. Lows will remain around or just below normal as well. in the 50s and 60s.

OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

By late this weekend and into early next week, we look to get steamy again...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP: One dead after crash in Buchanan County
VSP: One dead after crash in Buchanan County
Reunion held at Camp Roland prior to closing
Reunion held at Camp Roland prior to closing
The victim died at the hospital.
WVSP reports fatal Raleigh County crash
Old Fiddler's Convention in Galax, scene of a bus crash that injured at least five
At least five hurt in crash at Old Fiddlers’ Convention in Galax
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues

Latest News

WVVA News at 5
Full video forecast (8/14)
WVVA Today
Full Forecast (8/14)
Any storms that do develop today could be on the strong side. Our entire region is under a...
Strong storms are possible today
WVVA News Weekend
WVVA Weather