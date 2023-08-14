Strong to severe storms remain possible overnight; drying out Tuesday

OVERNIGHT STORMS (WVVA WEATHER)

As a front makes its way through the area, we’ll stay unsettled into tonight, especially later, between the hours of 10 PM- 1 AM Tuesday morning as the boundary pushes in.

SEVERE RISK (WVVA WEATHER)

Some isolated strong to severe storms with gusty winds, hail, heavy rain, and/or rotation can’t be ruled out overnight.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook (WVVA WEATHER)

Otherwise, we’ll stay partly cloudy, foggy at times, and warm. Temps will hover in the upper 60s-low 70s overnight.

TONIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow, we could see a few showers to start, but by the afternoon, the breeze will pick up, and cooler and drier air will be moving in behind the departing system. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid-upper 70s. We’ll feel a drop in the humidity by tomorrow night. Tuesday evening looks cooler and mainly clear with lows in the 50s.

State Fair Forecast (WVVA WEATHER)

The rest of this week will bring lower humidity, lower rain chances, and seasonable high temps in the 70s and 80s. Lows will remain around or just below normal as well. in the 50s and 60s.

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

By late this weekend and into early next week, we look to get steamy again...

