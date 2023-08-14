State Fair Farm to Food Pavilion teaches kids the importance of agriculture

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - Things look a little different since the State Fair of West Virginia started almost 100 years ago, but one thing that hasn’t changed is the event’s tie to agriculture.

That’s why there’s a whole area devoted to teaching kids the importance of knowing where their food comes from. It’s called the Farm to Food Pavilion, and it’s held in Heritage Corner.

This week, the pavilion is being overseen by the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia (CHS.)

“I think the problem is with youth and things, they’re not seeing farms like we normally did when we were growing up, and so, maybe, this gives them a way to really realize that farms are still needed, and even if it’s local and it’s just a small farm, we’re still providing it to the community,” shared Rebecca McClung, Independent Living Program Manager for CHS.

On Monday, the Farm to Food Pavilion- which is geared toward kids in preschool through fifth grade- was packed with kids and their parents. One mom, Hannah Plaugher, a West Virginia native who shows cattle at the fair alongside her husband, says she wants her two-year-old son, Wade, to grow up valuing the work that farmers do.

“Being exposed to agriculture is a little more readily available in West Virginia,” she shared. “I feel like we do a really good job at teaching our kids where their food comes from, so it’s really important to me that Wade knows where food comes from so that he doesn’t feel that it just comes from a store...”

Meanwhile, on the other end of the agricultural process, 18-year-old Wyatt Hoke works at his family’s meat company in Lewisburg. Hoke is a little too old for the Farm to Food activities, but he says he loved watching his two little brothers learn new things.

“This is actually very nice. It’s very interactive, and they really enjoyed it. Yeah, it’s important to know where your food comes from.”

At the Farm to Food Pavilion, you can find sensory boxes, information on pollination, a cow-milking simulator and more. The area is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

