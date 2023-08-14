Roanoke PD deputy chief placed on administrative leave

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police Deputy Chief David Morris has been placed on administrative leave.

WDBJ7 has reached out to the police department for a statement and information about the reason for the leave.

According to an email to the department from interim chief Jerry Stokes, “Until further notice, Deputy Chief Morris may not be in the PD building unless escorted by me or member of PSU (Professional Standards Unit). If DC Morris requests entry at any time, he is to be referred by me or PSU.”

Stokes is acting chief until the city hires a permanent replacement for Sam Roman, who retired this summer as chief.

According to the department’s website, Morris’s most recent role as deputy chief was overseeing the department’s Uniform Operations Division. The site also says he is an Army veteran and Radford University graduate who has been with RPD since 2008.

