“Peak of the Bloom” holds picnic on last day of celebration

CAMP CREEK, W.Va. (WVVA) -Sunday was the last day of the Peak of the Bloom celebration in Mercer County, but they had a full day of events to wind things down. At Camp Creek State Park, the day started with yoga, followed by a mushroom walk in the West Virginia woods. The day ended with a picnic accompanied by live music. People could enjoy “grazing boxes” of meats, fruits, and veggies provided by Wild Roots Coffeehouse. Lori McKinney, Director of the Riff Raff Arts Collective and an organizer for Peak of the Bloom says the celebration’s ten days of events were a great opportunity for people to reconnect with nature.

“It was... just a really nice way to for us to connect our creative community with the beautiful natural lands that we’re surrounded with... We’re so lucky to have all these state parks right here in our area...” say McKinney, “...There’s an appetite for this event, people really love it. And for us, it’s an opportunity to honor and celebrate this beautiful nature that surrounds us. I think sometimes we can get a little complacent. I know that I do, and I don’t take advantage of it enough. I should be out here all the time.”

McKinney says Peak of the Bloom will return next year with even more events, including a new hat-making experience in the first week.

