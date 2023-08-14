Pageantry, agriculture & livestock are daily life for Miss WV Dandelion at State Fair of West Virginia

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - Royalty, agriculture and fairs they go hand and hand and no fair is more fit for a queen more than the State Fair of West Virginia.

Several of the ladies who have competed in our local fair & festival pageants are representing their prospective pageants.

Some are even competing in livestock & agriculture competitions at the State Fair of West Virginia-- including Arabella Crookshanks.

Crookshanks holds the title of Miss West Virginia Dandelion when our Joshua Bolden caught up with her, she was one of many showing off her mid-weight goats Oscar & Oliver.

I showed my first goat when I was three years old and so I was out there in the ring in my cute little justice skirt and bedazzled shirt and I’ve shown them ever since,” said Crookshanks.

In addition to showing goats Crookshanks also showcases pigs and has been doing so since 3rd grade when she joined 4-H.

“My platform is animal cruelty. As you can see I do a lot with animals and they are a very big part of my life and so I do everything I can to stop animal cruelty and really just to support animals.”

According to the Greenbrier East graduate, her particular pageant & festival, “Miss West Virginia Dandelion” takes place on Memorial Day weekend in White Sulphur Springs. It focuses on honoring our veterans and commemorating those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

