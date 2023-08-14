Meadow Bridge Wildcats looking to scratch and claw back to the Class A playoffs

After a subpar 2022 season, the Wildcats are looking to get back to winning ways in 2023
Meadow Bridge Wildcats looking to scratch and claw back to the Class A playoffs
By Jon Surratt
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEADOW BRIDGE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Meadow Bridge Wildcats did not make the Class A playoffs in 2022, finishing 2-8. However, in 2023, the team is looking to change that and get back to winning ways.

Head Coach Dwayne Reichard is happy with the new fresh bodies the team is bringing in. The team will have 28 players, with 13 new players on the team. The Wildcats are looking to run the ball often with the use of their strong offensive line and running back tandem.

The team is also looking to use the motivation from the community of Meadow Bridge and the team culture in order to get back to the playoffs, which the team did in 2021.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reunion held at Camp Roland prior to closing
Reunion held at Camp Roland prior to closing
VSP: One dead after crash in Buchanan County
VSP: One dead after crash in Buchanan County
The victim died at the hospital.
WVSP reports fatal Raleigh County crash
Old Fiddler's Convention in Galax, scene of a bus crash that injured at least five
At least five hurt in crash at Old Fiddlers’ Convention in Galax
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues

Latest News

Meadow Bridge Wildcats looking to scratch and claw back to the Class A playoffs
Meadow Bridge Wildcats looking to scratch and claw back to the Class A playoffs
Retired Navy Seal inspires Woodrow Wilson football prior to start of the season
Retired Navy Seal inspires Woodrow Wilson football prior to start of the season
Sky’s the limit for the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles in 2023
Sky’s the limit for the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles in 2023
Sky’s the limit for the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles in 2023
Sky’s the limit for the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles in 2023