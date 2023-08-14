Meadow Bridge Wildcats looking to scratch and claw back to the Class A playoffs

MEADOW BRIDGE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Meadow Bridge Wildcats did not make the Class A playoffs in 2022, finishing 2-8. However, in 2023, the team is looking to change that and get back to winning ways.

Head Coach Dwayne Reichard is happy with the new fresh bodies the team is bringing in. The team will have 28 players, with 13 new players on the team. The Wildcats are looking to run the ball often with the use of their strong offensive line and running back tandem.

The team is also looking to use the motivation from the community of Meadow Bridge and the team culture in order to get back to the playoffs, which the team did in 2021.

