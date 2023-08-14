Local coffeeshop uses pulled pork to raise money for peer support program

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -A local coffeeshop is raising money for a program that hopes to provide mental health support for local first responders. This Thursday, Dragon’s Coffee and More will be holding a pulled pork dinner fundraiser with ten percent of sales going to support the Tazewell County Sherriff’s Office peer support program. This program is organized through the Virginia Peer Support Association (VAPSA), an organization that hopes to provide law enforcement and first responders with a way to manage the stress that comes with their jobs. Ron and Jen Spain, the owners of Dragon’s Coffee and More say this program can provide an important service to those who face difficult situations by providing a way to talk through issues that may otherwise go unnoticed.

“A lot of times they need some counseling, they need to be able to talk to other people and say, ‘Hey, I’ve been through this before, let me help you through this, it’s going to be okay,’” says Jen Spain.

“They need to have people, they need to have those services to them because, you know, look at the suicide rate, look at the alcoholism, domestic violence... they’re in a really high-pressure job, so if a little bit of something like this helps, go for it. I mean why not? Why wouldn’t you?” says Ron Spain.

If you would like to support this fundraiser, it will be held this Thursday, August 17th at Dragon’s Coffee and More’s new location at 2717 Fincastle Turnpike, Tazewell Virginia. The pulled pork meals are fifteen dollars and come with optional coleslaw, macaroni salad, and a small drink. A vegetarian option is also available.

