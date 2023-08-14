Gov. Justice signs into law corrections pay raise

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Gov. Jim Justice signed into law Monday a bill that will provide millions to address the staffing shortages plaguing the state’s regional jail and prison system.

West Virginia has been under a State of Emergency since August of 2022, with more than 340 National Guard officers stepping in to fill support staff positions at those facilities.

Gov. Justice signed the pay raises into law at the Gene Spadaro Juvenile Center in Mount Hope, W.Va. following a special session of the legislature last week.

The 25 million pay bump provides incentives to recruit and retain officers during their first years of service, where vacancy rates are among the highest. The legislation provides for an additional $5,000 pay increase for officers working in jails or prisons with a more than 40 percent vacancy rate.

“This is an incredible step,” said Gov. Justice. “But however long it takes, we’ll keep the State of Emergency in place until we get the job done.”

W.Va. Div. of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner William Marshall said the 340 members of the National Guard will be phased out as the total number of correctional officers rises. He also addressed efforts to fix facilities dealing with more than just staffing issues, such as Southern Regional Jail, which has been the subject of a federal civil rights suit over inhumane living conditions.

“We’ve completely changed our organizational supervision down there,” explained Commissioner Marshall. “We have a new leader down there. There were lots of things needed to be improved upon facility-wise. Those have been addressed. I came on board on January 19th and immediately went to work trying to change the culture there.”

Another bill signed by the Governor on Monday provides for inmates to be handed temporary ID cards upon their release; part of a larger effort to help inmates get back on their feet and break free from the cycle of re-incarceration.

“We do have a problem with Capias warrants in our jails,” said Commissioner Marshall. “That’s our highest population. We’re doing a lot of different things through our VINE program to notify defendants of court dates and notify victims of parole hearings. We’re in the process of completely restructuring that system and I think it’s going to get better when we get done with it.”

Gov. Justice cautioned that these efforts are only a start. “Don’t confuse effort with accomplishments. So if we have to do more to achieve, we have to do more.”

The pay raises take effect on October 1, 2023.

Gov. Justice also stopped by the W.Va. Dept. of Forestry in Beckley on Monday, where he signed into law a bill providing 12 million in new firefighting equipment. He also renamed the Beckley location after the state forester Cody Mullens, who was tragically killed by a falling tree while fighting a wildland fire near Montgomery, W.Va. earlier this year.

