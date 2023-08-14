Florida town overrun with peacocks turning to vasectomies to control population

A suburban Miami town overrun with peacocks is turning to vasectomies to reduce the population.
A suburban Miami town overrun with peacocks is turning to vasectomies to reduce the population.(WFOR)
By WFOR staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINECREST, Fla. (WFOR) – A suburban Florida town overrun with peacocks has come up with a solution to its overpopulation.

The male birds in Pinecrest, Florida, will be getting vasectomies.

Residents have complained the fowl are scratching their roofs and cars, making messes on their driveways, and their squawks are a nuisance.

The procedure on one bird can stop between six to 12 females from reproducing.

The Miami-Dade County commissioners approved the plan and are launching the pilot program in a few weeks.

A suburban Miami town overrun with peacocks is turning to vasectomies to reduce the population. (WFOR)

A county commissioner says if the plan works in Pinecrest, they may use it in other communities, such as South Miami and Coral Gables.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP: One dead after crash in Buchanan County
VSP: One dead after crash in Buchanan County
Reunion held at Camp Roland prior to closing
Reunion held at Camp Roland prior to closing
The victim died at the hospital.
WVSP reports fatal Raleigh County crash
Old Fiddler's Convention in Galax, scene of a bus crash that injured at least five
At least five hurt in crash at Old Fiddlers’ Convention in Galax
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues

Latest News

Students’ declining mental health an important issue for local counselor
Students’ declining mental health an important issue for local counselor
Gov. Justice signs into law corrections pay raise
Gov. Justice signs into law corrections pay raise
Cecily Aguilar pleaded guilty to one count of being an accessory after the fact and three...
Woman sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in Vanessa Guillen’s killing
Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, answers questions about a...
Kansas police and a small newspaper are at the center of a 1st Amendment fight after a newsroom raid
FILE - Jacqueline Avant, left, and Clarence Avant appear at the 11th Annual AAFCA Awards in Los...
Clarence Avant, ‘Black Godfather’ of entertainment, and benefactor of athletes and politicians, dies