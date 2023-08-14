Beekeeping non-profit begins sourwood honey extraction

SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Appalachian Beekeeping Collective is a non-profit that provides free training and beekeeping materials to more than 100 beekeepers across Southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia. The beekeepers maintain the honeybees while they do what they do: make honey.

Once the comb is full, the bees are separated and the combs are frozen to kill invasive bugs. Then the honey is heated and is ready to be extracted.

“We remove the wax coating at the top of the frames. Then put it into extractors kind of along the lines of a centrifuge. Spin it really fast, it slings the honey out. We’re putting it in stainless steel food grade barrels today,” said ABC’s head beekeeper, Mark Lilly.

In order to remove the wax coating, the honey combs are put into a machine with chains that open the comb. The combs are then scraped to open them even more. Once they reach the 55-gallon drum barrels more work is needed to make sure the honey is edible.

“From the barrel it will go through the dehydrator if it needs it to get the moisture content below 18.6%. We want it below that because it will ferment. We normally get it down to about 17 percent,” said ABC beekeeper, Johnathan Cox.

These beekeepers say it’s not easy work to maintain the bees, extract their honey and then package it for shipping. It may not be easy but they do it out of love for the industry.

“If we didn’t have bees our diets would be totally different. I don’t even know if we would exist like we do now. I love this, I love working with the bees. No stress. The only problems you run into is when you get into an angry hive,” said ABC beekeeper, Michael Beckner.

ABC’s head beekeeper Mark Lilly says they’re always looking for volunteers to help with the non-profit. If you’re interested in being a volunteer, you can visit ABC’s website HERE.

The USDA says in 2022 the honey industry in West Virginia generated more than 273,000 pounds of honey with a total price for sales worth more than $1.4 million.

