Back to school dates for the two Virginias

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Schools across the two Virginias are returning this week and in the coming weeks.

Here are those counties and their return dates:

Tuesday, August 15 - Buchanan County, Va.

Wednesday, August 16 - Pocahontas County, W. Va., Wythe County, Va.

Thursday, August 17 - Fayette County, W.Va, Tazewell County, Va., and Bland County, Va.

Monday, August 21 - Summers County, W.Va., Giles County, Va.

Thursday, August 24 - McDowell County, W.Va., Wyoming County, W.Va., Raleigh County, W.Va., Mercer County, W.Va., and Monroe County, W.Va.

Monday, August 28 - Greenbrier County, W.Va.

