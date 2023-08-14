Back to school dates for the two Virginias

BACK TO SCHOOL
BACK TO SCHOOL(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Schools across the two Virginias are returning this week and in the coming weeks.

Here are those counties and their return dates:

Tuesday, August 15 - Buchanan County, Va.

Wednesday, August 16 - Pocahontas County, W. Va., Wythe County, Va.

Thursday, August 17 - Fayette County, W.Va, Tazewell County, Va., and Bland County, Va.

Monday, August 21 - Summers County, W.Va., Giles County, Va.

Thursday, August 24 - McDowell County, W.Va., Wyoming County, W.Va., Raleigh County, W.Va., Mercer County, W.Va., and Monroe County, W.Va.

Monday, August 28 - Greenbrier County, W.Va.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP: One dead after crash in Buchanan County
VSP: One dead after crash in Buchanan County
Reunion held at Camp Roland prior to closing
Reunion held at Camp Roland prior to closing
The victim died at the hospital.
WVSP reports fatal Raleigh County crash
Old Fiddler's Convention in Galax, scene of a bus crash that injured at least five
At least five hurt in crash at Old Fiddlers’ Convention in Galax
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues

Latest News

The West Virginia-American Water Company has been given authority to take over Armstrong Public...
West Virginia American Water cleared to take over Armstrong PSD
Police responded to Route 33 on Friday, August 11, for a crash less than a mile east of Gregory...
18-year-old charged in crash that killed Chesterfield firefighter
Police are searching for Naseem Roulack, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
Inmate who escaped Henrico hospital remains on the run
Human trafficking arrest at ‘spa’ in Huntington