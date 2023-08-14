Annual Athens-Concord Town Social returns for 35th year

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) -A long-running tradition returned on Sunday to the Concord University campus where the Athens-Concord Town Social has returned for its 35th year. This year’s event featured craft and food and live music throughout the day. This was also the second year the Town Social featured a car show. In addition, it saw the return of the PikeView High School’s fundraiser for their marching band.

“We’re just making sure we get enough money to buy water, buy instruments, stuff like that, make repairs when necessary. I think it’s really important that we do this so that way we have the best performance in the state,” says Aedan a member of the PikeView High School Marching Band.

An organizer for the Town Social says this local tradition helps connect Concord University to its area and bring the community to its campus. It helps to welcome students who are moving in this weekend as well.

“So, it’s just an opportunity to bring together the town and people from all over Athens and Mercer County with folks here at Concord University...” says Sarah Beasley, Chair of the Athens-Concord Town Social Committee, “...You know, one of the reasons why students come to Concord is because there is a family-like environment, and I think this definitely shows that we’re a welcoming atmosphere.”

We spoke to one former local now living in Pennsylvania who has made it a tradition to return to the Town Social to meet with former classmates. She says she’s seen how the event has evolved through the years.

“I think it’s developed more of a following. I think that the committee has done a really good job adapting to changing circumstances...” says Allison Blatt a member of Athens High School Class of 1979 and Concord Class of 1982, “... But it... the essence of it hasn’t really changed. It’s a... town party. This is where you go to see folks that you don’t see otherwise.”

Blatt says she plans to continue attending the Town Social in future years. She hopes to see the event grow, with even more community organizations, artists, and craft vendors setting up on Concord’s front lawn.

Beasley says she was pleased with the turnout this year. She estimates there were “several hundred” people at the event and around forty vendors.

