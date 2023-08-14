AAA: Speeding a factor in nearly half of deadly crashes in Virginia last year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - AAA says speeding is taking a toll on all drivers.

Morgan Dean with AAA says driving too fast is dangerous, no matter how well you think your driving skills are.

Dean says Virginia had more than 440 deaths from car crashes last year.

“Speed was a factor in 44%, or almost half, of all traffic crash deaths in Virginia last year. This shows us that it’s a huge problem, and when you start to put speeding in with other things as well - not wearing a seat belt, impaired driving, distracted driving, and aggressive driving - you really can magnify all this problems and really, really create dangerous situations,” Dean said.

Of course, always wear your seat belt. Dean says it is your first line of defense for surviving a crash.

