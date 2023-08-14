18-year-old charged in crash that killed Chesterfield firefighter

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old is charged with reckless driving after a crash left a Chesterfield firefighter dead Friday.

Police responded to Route 33 on Aug.11 for a crash less than a mile east of Gregory Lane.

When officers arrived, they determined that a Mercedes traveling east on Route 33 crossed the center line and struck a Ford Focus head-on.

The driver of the Mercedes, who was identified as 18-year-old Aveon D. Santos, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford, who was identified as 46-year-old Jason D. Ware, died at the scene.

VSP says Santos and Ware were both wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Investigators believe fatigue is a factor in the crash.

