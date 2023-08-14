10-year-old taking classes at UVA

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A 10-year-old is earning credits this summer at the University of Virginia.

“I was coming to UVA every Saturday and getting a fun little lesson for a few hours about the topic I chose,” Linda Pistun said.

Linda is now at UVA three days a week, learning Mandarin Chinese.

“There’s so much complexity and the characters are the hardest part for me,” she said.

Linda hopes to take more classes at UVA, then go to California Institute of Technology for grad school.

“I want to be an astrophysicist because it combines my four favorite things: Astronomy, chemistry, physics and mathematics,” she said.

Linda is also a published author. Her new book is Linda and the Mysterious Footprints.

“It’s a children’s book that is all about science and how we can improve our environment by decreasing our carbon footprint,” she said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP: One dead after crash in Buchanan County
VSP: One dead after crash in Buchanan County
Reunion held at Camp Roland prior to closing
Reunion held at Camp Roland prior to closing
The victim died at the hospital.
WVSP reports fatal Raleigh County crash
Old Fiddler's Convention in Galax, scene of a bus crash that injured at least five
At least five hurt in crash at Old Fiddlers’ Convention in Galax
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues

Latest News

The West Virginia-American Water Company has been given authority to take over Armstrong Public...
West Virginia American Water cleared to take over Armstrong PSD
BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to school dates for the two Virginias
Police responded to Route 33 on Friday, August 11, for a crash less than a mile east of Gregory...
18-year-old charged in crash that killed Chesterfield firefighter
Police are searching for Naseem Roulack, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
Inmate who escaped Henrico hospital remains on the run
Human trafficking arrest at ‘spa’ in Huntington