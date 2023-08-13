Severe weather is on the table Monday

A low-pressure system will bring us storms Monday afternoon.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Tonight, will be very similar to last night, with a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Not looking at any severe weather this evening, temperatures will be in the mid 60s once again.

Thunderstorms will be possible again tonight
Thunderstorms will be possible again tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow a low-pressure system will be bringing unsettled weather to our region. Our area is under a slight risk for severe weather and excessive rainfall. Some thunderstorms that pop up Monday will have the chance for produce damaging winds, large hail, and even a weak tornado. Heavy rainfall can also lead to isolated flooding issues in parts of our area, so stay weather aware.

Severe thunderstorms could cause some damage on Monday.
Severe thunderstorms could cause some damage on Monday.(WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures on Monday will be topping off in the upper 70s and low 80s once again. We’ll start out the day with mainly cloudy skies, but the chances for thunderstorms will increase around noon.

Thunderstorms chances will increase tomorrow evening
Thunderstorms chances will increase tomorrow evening(WVVA WEATHER)

After the cold front passes early Tuesday morning, we’ll see much cooler temps. A few storms continue to remain possible on Tuesday, but after that we look to dry up considerably as high pressure becomes dominant across much of the east coast.

