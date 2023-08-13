Reunion held at Camp Roland prior to closing

BASTIAN, Va. (WVVA) -Camp Roland, an almost century-old Boy Scout camp, has now been sold to an unnamed buyer. However, the Scouts held one last event for those who consider the camp to be a second home.

The morning began with a flag raising ceremony, a Camp Roland tradition. Normally this represented the beginning of a new day, however, on this day it represented the end of what is, to many, a large piece of their lives.

“This is more than just a camp... It is a home. You know, I’ve heard many people say it, but... it’s the truth,” says Trey Graham of Troop 1 in Princeton, WV.

“I came here literally years ago when I was a kid. I loved every minute of it. And just to see this place close down... just feels like a part of me is dying,” says Brandon Evans, another Scout from Troop 1.

The recent news of the camp’s closure took many people by surprise.

“I was shocked because I figured that this camp would be open for many more years to come because it’s ninety years old as of this year,” says Landon Palmer, another Troop 1 Scout.

We spoke to Nathan Cherry, an Assistant Scoutmaster of Troop 1452 in Cincinnati, Ohio, who traveled all the way from from that city to visit one last time at his childhood Boy Scout Camp.

“There’s so many wonderful memories here, and I... you know, it’s just a chapter in life, and... I’m happy to be here as a part of the closing of that chapter...” says Cherry, “...I mean it’s a beautiful part of God’s country. You know, I’m in Cincinnati; we got a lot of lights, we got a lot of suburban... a lot of urban, but you don’t get the pieces of beauty and green space like this every day.”

“This is kind of like a funeral but definitely a celebration of Camp Roland... There was a gentleman here from another camp, and he said he didn’t get that opportunity when they sold his camp, that it just went away and they didn’t really have a chance to say goodbye. I thought it was very important that people get the chance to... mingle with each other, to say goodbye to the camp, and renew some old friendships, says Dan Trent, Program Chair for the Mountain Dominion District and an organizer for the reunion.

The flag raising was followed by a potluck lunch in the old dining hall, where people swapped stories about the camp.

Camp Roland history expert: “At one time, at one time, this camp was the jewel of the entire what was called region four which was all of Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia. They would send leaders here to be trained in all kinds of woodlore, they would send them here to be trained as leaders. This camp actually had the designation of a ‘wilderness camp’ which like saying it’s the gold metal camp of the area,” says Ed Evans, Troop 1′s Assistant Scoutmaster and Camp Roland’s history expert.

Even I, Clayton McChesney, was able to reflect on my own time at the camp. As I explored, I walked through childhood memories: from the lake where I caught my first fish to the cabin we all swore was haunted.

“There’s many people here that have so many memories. And for the young kids that are here now, unfortunately they won’t be able to share in those memories other than their father or grandfather telling them about what it was like being a camper here...” says Jerry Laufer who was once with Troop 66, a troop that used to be in Princeton, WV, “...For many of us older folks, it’s bittersweet. But the younger ones will never know what they’re missing and what they’ll be missing. So, that’s how my day is. I’m glad that they did this, had this event. I’m glad I’m here.”

The scouts then unearthed a time capsule buried in 2010, the one hundredth anniversary of Scouting in America. The capsule contained many mementoes from that year along with a note expressing optimism for the future of the camp; a future that can no longer happen.

Those we spoke to say they hope whoever owns Camp Roland in the future will consider letting campers return to their home away from home.

