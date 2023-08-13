Bluefield State University holds fall festival at Bluefield City Park

Organizers say the focus of the event was the community.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -On Saturday, the Bluefield City Park became home to the Bluefield State University Fall Festival hosted by the Big Blue Booster Club and sponsored by In & Out Investments. While fall doesn’t officially begin until next month, this event showcased this fall’s BSU athletes and let them connect with people in the community. There were also bounce houses, food trucks, and backpacks full of school supplies for local students. Organizers for this fall festival say they wanted this event to give back to the community.

“I’ve been in Bluefield for over twenty years, and I’ve seen a big change in the economical growth I see for the community... it just kind of inspired me to push the school forward if necessary. That way we can kind of return it back that way,” says Travis Perkins, owner of In & Out Investments.

“That’s one thing about Bluefield State University, is that we want to be able to give back to the community. Travis invested in us, and we invested in the community, and it’s a big win for Bluefield at the end of the day,” says Derrick Price, Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics at BSU.

Price says this the first year Bluefield State University a fall event to this scale, but they hope to bring it back next year and make it even bigger.

