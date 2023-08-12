Thunderstorm chances increase tonight as we watch for potential severe weather on Monday

This evening we will stay on the muggy side. Temperatures will only fall down into the mid to upper 60s. There is a chance we could see some thunderstorms popping up from now until shortly after midnight. Our area is under a marginal risk for severe weather, so any storms that pop up could be on the strong side with gusty winds and heavy rain.

Tonight will be mild with occasional thunderstorms (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring more off and on thunderstorms though the day, Temperatures will be sitting in the low to mid 80s. Storm chances will be greatest in the morning, though we aren’t looking at much in the way of severe weather.

Some showers and storms will continue tomorrow morning (WVVA WEATHER)

Monday is a different story. We’re watching the possibility we could see some more severe weather as a cold front moves in. Right now, our area is under a slight risk for severe storms on Monday. Damaging wind, large hail, and flooding are all on the table right now, so keep checking back as we bring you the latest updates on this system.

Monday we could have some severe weather in our area (WVVA WEATHER)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.