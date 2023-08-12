Thunderstorm chances increase tonight as we watch for potential severe weather on Monday

Temps will be on the warm side the next few days.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening we will stay on the muggy side. Temperatures will only fall down into the mid to upper 60s. There is a chance we could see some thunderstorms popping up from now until shortly after midnight. Our area is under a marginal risk for severe weather, so any storms that pop up could be on the strong side with gusty winds and heavy rain.

Tonight will be mild with occasional thunderstorms
Tonight will be mild with occasional thunderstorms(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring more off and on thunderstorms though the day, Temperatures will be sitting in the low to mid 80s. Storm chances will be greatest in the morning, though we aren’t looking at much in the way of severe weather.

Some showers and storms will continue tomorrow morning
Some showers and storms will continue tomorrow morning(WVVA WEATHER)

Monday is a different story. We’re watching the possibility we could see some more severe weather as a cold front moves in. Right now, our area is under a slight risk for severe storms on Monday. Damaging wind, large hail, and flooding are all on the table right now, so keep checking back as we bring you the latest updates on this system.

Monday we could have some severe weather in our area
Monday we could have some severe weather in our area(WVVA WEATHER)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim died at the hospital.
WVSP reports fatal Raleigh County crash
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest
Aredith “NayNay” Lynaea Thompson, 30
UPDATE: Raleigh County woman on the run takes to Facebook to claim innocence
Officials say three were people were killed and three people were injured in the overnight fire.
3 killed, 3 injured in rental house fire in Outer Banks

Latest News

EVENING PLANNER
We’ll be heating up this weekend; isolated showers/storms possible
WVVA Today
WVVA Weather
If you're heading out to the state fair, today has some pretty good weather.
Much drier weather in store today. Occasional storms this weekend.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Rain tapers off into Friday, temps rebound into the weekend