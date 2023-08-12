Sky’s the limit for the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles in 2023

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles lost in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs in 2022. In 2023, the Flying Eagles are looking beyond the first round this time around.

Woodrow Wilson is coming into the season with some differences offensively and defensively. On offense, the team is looking to throw more in it’s Wing-T set while maintaining a steady rushing attack. Then on defense, the team is switching to a 4-3 formation.

However, off the field the team is creating a better locker room culture and a winning mentality in order to have as much success as the team wants in 2023.

