Retired Navy Seal inspires Woodrow Wilson football prior to start of the season

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Prior to the start of the season for the Flying Eagles, the coaching staff felt the team needed some inspiration going into the season.

The team brought in Commander Jed “J.D.” Donaldson a former navy seal to the auditorium to inspire the team.

Donaldson talked about his time at Hedgesville High School and the U.S. Naval Academy as a two-time national champion in boxing and his time in the Navy spanning over 15 years of service.

