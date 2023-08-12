Local vendors keep it all in the family as they return for 20th year at the State Fair

Hayley & Keri Shires serve up fresh squeezed lemonade at the family's original concession stand...
Hayley & Keri Shires serve up fresh squeezed lemonade at the family's original concession stand Blue Ribbon Kettle Corn.(WVVA)
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - Artie and Carmella Shires are lifelong Greenbrier Countians hailing from Alderson, West Virginia, the State Fair of West Virginia has always been part of their life.

Twenty years ago the couple decided to get in on the act at the 68th State Fair of West Virginia by opening their first stand--Blue Ribbon Kettle Corn (and fresh squeezed lemonade).

Fast forward two decades and Carmella says it still brings them great joy and pride to serve our communities..

“It is wonderful to serve people and have them come back and say we really liked your product.”

Business at their original stand was so steady that the couple expanded--operating two additional stands--Swanky Frankys and Grandstand Concessions.

Carmella and Artie have even made it a family affair--teaching their daughters Keri & Hayley the trade.

“We are happy to serve them and please them and they come back and that makes us feel really good.”

All three stands will be open throughout the fair’s operation now through August 19, 2023.

