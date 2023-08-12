Independence gears up for the season with scrimmage against Herbert Hoover

COAL CITY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two weeks till high school football starts real action. However, the Independence Patriots took on the Herbert Hoover Huskies in a scrimmage.

The scrimmage meant nothing towards record, but the teams still wanted to work on things offensively and defensively against each other. What better way than in a 2022 Class AA state championship rematch.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.