Hunting season in 2023 for the Princeton Tigers despite key losses

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton Tigers lost key members too it’s 2022 football team. Quarterback Grant Cochran and Head Coach Chris Pedigo just to name a few,

However, with new head coach Keith Taylor, the expectations for the team are still the same, and may even be a little higher. The team is returning stars in Dominick Collins and Eli Campbell, with most of the same coaching staff.

The team is looking to make it to the Class AAA playoffs for the fourth year in a row, and even win its first ever state championship.

