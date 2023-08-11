WVSP reports fatal Raleigh County crash

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A fatal crash occurred on I-77 near the 51.5 mile marker according to the West Virginia State Police.

Theresa Stamer, 49 of Riverside, OH, was traveling north on I-77 with her daughter. Mrs. Stamer ran off the left roadway edge and immediately steered right causing her to cross both lanes and strike the guard rail. Stamer’s vehicle then began to spin out of control and came to rest in the roadway where she was then stuck by a tractor trailer.

Stamer was transported by EMS to Raleigh General Hospital where she was pronounced deceased upon arrival, while her daughter was taken to CAMC for minor injuries and is expected to recover.

The driver of the tractor trailer was uninjured and refused medical treatment.

The investigators were able to determine the sequence of events by reviewing video captured by the tractor trailer’s camera system, and they learned the driver of the tractor trailer could not avoid striking Stamer’s vehicle.

The status of this investigation is complete.

