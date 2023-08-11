WVSP reports fatal Raleigh County crash

The victim died at the hospital.
The victim died at the hospital.((MGN))
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A fatal crash occurred on I-77 near the 51.5 mile marker according to the West Virginia State Police.

Theresa Stamer, 49 of Riverside, OH, was traveling north on I-77 with her daughter. Mrs. Stamer ran off the left roadway edge and immediately steered right causing her to cross both lanes and strike the guard rail. Stamer’s vehicle then began to spin out of control and came to rest in the roadway where she was then stuck by a tractor trailer.

Stamer was transported by EMS to Raleigh General Hospital where she was pronounced deceased upon arrival, while her daughter was taken to CAMC for minor injuries and is expected to recover.

The driver of the tractor trailer was uninjured and refused medical treatment.

The investigators were able to determine the sequence of events by reviewing video captured by the tractor trailer’s camera system, and they learned the driver of the tractor trailer could not avoid striking Stamer’s vehicle.

The status of this investigation is complete.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest
Aredith “NayNay” Lynaea Thompson, 30
UPDATE: Raleigh County woman on the run takes to Facebook to claim innocence
Jarred Schultz
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead
State Fair of West Virginia
What to know before you go to the State Fair of West Virginia
Woman rescued after vehicle rolls down steep embankment above West Virginia river

Latest News

Raleigh Street Cinemas
Opening soon: Raleigh Street Cinemas
Algae at Glenwood Park's lake
Treatment makes progress on algae at Glenwood Park’s lake
Beaver-Graham game plans solidified
Events set in stone for Beaver-Graham week
New state park will be located above this scenic spot at Summersville Lake.
Summersville Lake State Park officially established