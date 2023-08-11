WV Miners Speak about New Silica Dust Exposure Rule

Wes Addington, Director of the Appalachian Citizens' Law Center in Whitesburg, says because of...
Wes Addington, Director of the Appalachian Citizens' Law Center in Whitesburg, says because of this behavior, the severity in cases of Black Lung Disease have increased drastically.(WYMT)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY W.V.a. (WDTV) - The second of three public hearings was held today to discuss a proposal from the federal government to reduce coal miners exposure to silica dust.

Long exposure to the dust can cause adverse health affects, including silicosis, respiratory diseases, and lung cancer.

At the hearing, miners told federal regulators they are thankful for the crackdown, but it will mean nothing if it isn’t enforced.

The proposed rule would require operators to limit miners’ exposure to respirable crystalline silica to levels at or below 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air for a full eight-hour shift exposure.

Miners also talked about fear of retaliation for speaking out about the unsafe conditions they work in.

They said the government needs more inspectors to spend more time in the mines, ensuring that existing rules are being followed.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest
Aredith “NayNay” Lynaea Thompson, 30
UPDATE: Raleigh County woman on the run takes to Facebook to claim innocence
Jarred Schultz
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead
State Fair of West Virginia
What to know before you go to the State Fair of West Virginia
Woman rescued after vehicle rolls down steep embankment above West Virginia river

Latest News

Raleigh Street Cinemas
Opening soon: Raleigh Street Cinemas
Algae at Glenwood Park's lake
Treatment makes progress on algae at Glenwood Park’s lake
Beaver-Graham game plans solidified
Events set in stone for Beaver-Graham week
New state park will be located above this scenic spot at Summersville Lake.
Summersville Lake State Park officially established