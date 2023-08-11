We’ll be heating up this weekend; isolated showers/storms possible

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will build in over the next couple of days, keeping our rain chances low, but allowing our temps to climb. The rest of this evening will be comfy and dry before the humidity cranks back up in to the weekend at times as well, so make the most of it! Tonight, lows will hit the 50s and 60s, and we’ll remain mainly clear.

TOMORROW (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and highs in the low to upper 80s for most. Stay cool and hydrated! Rain chances will be slim- we’ll only see the chance for a passing shower/storm on Saturday.

Futurecast (WVVA WEATHER)

The weather will be on repeat into Sunday. We’ll be a bit steamy, but still pretty seasonable, with highs in the

upper 70s-mid 80s. We could see a few pop-up showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and early evening, but not everyone will see rain.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

A frontal system will bring a slightly better chance of wider spread rain on Monday. Over the weekend and especially into early next week, any storms we do see could become strong or produce torrential rainfall/localized flooding issues.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook (WVVA WEATHER)

We look cooler and seasonable later next week...

STAY TUNED!

