We’ll be heating up this weekend; isolated showers/storms possible

Highs will hit the 80s and 90s Saturday and Sunday
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Tonight
Tonight

High pressure will build in over the next couple of days, keeping our rain chances low, but allowing our temps to climb. The rest of this evening will be comfy and dry before the humidity cranks back up in to the weekend at times as well, so make the most of it! Tonight, lows will hit the 50s and 60s, and we’ll remain mainly clear.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW

Tomorrow will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and highs in the low to upper 80s for most. Stay cool and hydrated! Rain chances will be slim- we’ll only see the chance for a passing shower/storm on Saturday.

Futurecast
Futurecast

The weather will be on repeat into Sunday. We’ll be a bit steamy, but still pretty seasonable, with highs in the
upper 70s-mid 80s. We could see a few pop-up showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and early evening, but not everyone will see rain.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN

A frontal system will bring a slightly better chance of wider spread rain on Monday. Over the weekend and especially into early next week, any storms we do see could become strong or produce torrential rainfall/localized flooding issues.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook
Excessive Rainfall Outlook

We look cooler and seasonable later next week...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

