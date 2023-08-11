Treatment makes progress on algae at Glenwood Park’s lake

By Robert Castillo
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GLENWOOD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer says the lake at Glenwood Park is responding well to treatment being done to get rid of algae and grass at the bottom of the shallow body of water.

Archer says workers with the Green Valley-Glenwood Public Service District have been treating the algae and grass in the lake with two different chemicals: PAK 27 algaecide and Harpoon Granular Herbicide.

Archer says that PSD officials are also planning on raking the surface of the lake to help get rid of some of the algae.

“They’re working on it daily. they’re hoping that they have some good results from both the contributing factors and they’ll be able to re-evaluate the lake and maybe open it up next week,” said Archer.

WVVA will continue to monitor the algae situation at the lake.

