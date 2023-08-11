Summersville Lake State Park officially established

New state park will be located above this scenic spot at Summersville Lake.
New state park will be located above this scenic spot at Summersville Lake.(West Virginia Department of Tourism)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice held an event this morning to sign House Bill 124, officially establishing Summersville Lake State Park.

The park opened after the bill was signed. It’s on the lake’s northern shore.

Summersville Lake is officially the West Virginia’s 36th state park, and state officials say it will be a premier outdoor adventure park for West Virginians.

The park spans 177 acres, and is just off US-19.

There will be climbing and bouldering opportunities, hiking and biking trails, water activities, aerial sports, camping, cabins, and more.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest
Aredith “NayNay” Lynaea Thompson, 30
UPDATE: Raleigh County woman on the run takes to Facebook to claim innocence
Jarred Schultz
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead
State Fair of West Virginia
What to know before you go to the State Fair of West Virginia
Woman rescued after vehicle rolls down steep embankment above West Virginia river

Latest News

Raleigh Street Cinemas
Opening soon: Raleigh Street Cinemas
Algae at Glenwood Park's lake
Treatment makes progress on algae at Glenwood Park’s lake
Beaver-Graham game plans solidified
Events set in stone for Beaver-Graham week
Wes Addington, Director of the Appalachian Citizens' Law Center in Whitesburg, says because of...
WV Miners Speak about New Silica Dust Exposure Rule