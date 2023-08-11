Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center receive two baby Bobcats

ROANOKE, Va. (WVVA) - The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke received a pair of baby Bobcat kittens on August 5 according to a release from the center.

They said that the kittens were orphaned by their mother, and based on their size, and the fact that their eyes were still closed, it was determined that the kittens were just over a week old. The were full of worms and in very poor health as a result.

SWVA Wildlife Center said that though their prognosis of the kittens is “guarded,” they are seeing signs of improvement.

The rehabilitation of these kittens is going to present very difficult challenges including these things:

They currently need to be fed specialized formula every 2 to 3 hours around the clock, just like a newborn baby.

We will have to wear a mask, or sometimes a leopard print pillowcase, in order to prevent these 2 from becoming habituated to humans during feedings. At such a young age they could easily imprint, and once they associate humans with food they could no longer be safely released.

Given their young age and being so late in the summer we will have to overwinter these 2 and they likely won’t be released until sometime next May.

The Wildlife Center said that this rehab will be very costly, so they are asking for donations to help. Donations can be made by sending a check or by visiting: https://swvawildlifecenter.org/make-a-donation/

