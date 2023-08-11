Sister Wicks Candle Company grand opening

By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Local sisters with a heart for crafting and candles celebrate the opening of their new business in Bluefield WV, Thursday.

Sister Wicks Candle Company is owned by Tori Bowman and her sister Kendra Gibson.

They began the company together in January of this year, producing products out of their home.

After a lot of learning and perfecting their craft, they are ready to introduce the community to their products through a store front.

The sisters have joined the slew of vendors that make up Bluefield’s Downtown Merchants.

The store offers a variety of signature candles, wax melts, room sprays, and much more.

The business is located at 1603 Bland Street and will be open every Tuesday through Friday 11:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Saturdays 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and every first Sunday of the month 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

