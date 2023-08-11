Pipeline opponents lock selves to equipment to protest Mountain Valley work

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline project locked themselves to construction equipment Friday morning on a pipeline worksite on Poor Mountain in Roanoke County. The goal, according to Appalachians Against Pipelines (AAP), is to prevent downed trees from being cleared from the pipeline easement.

Roanoke County Police are at the scene of the Friday protest to assess the situation, with no reports so far of arrests. They say additional protesters have shown up.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline is designed to cross about 300 miles of Appalachia. In June 2023, Congress passed a law to fast track the gas-carrying pipeline, despite protests based on environmental concerns.

Protesters have been in the Bent Mountain area for several weeks, according to AAP, with the goal of halting construction on the project.

As protesters arrived earlier in the week, pipeline officials issued this statement:

As we have consistently stated, the safe construction and operation of the MVP project remains our top priority and ensuring public safety is paramount. In keeping with stringent security protocols, unauthorized persons are not permitted to access the right-of-way during construction or to be within the marked limits of disturbance. We condemn illegal and dangerous tactics of individuals and groups who put themselves, crew members, and first-responders at risk by engaging in attention-seeking, criminal behavior. While we respect our opponents’ views, we sincerely hope opponents will conduct themselves in accordance with applicable laws to ensure public safety.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.