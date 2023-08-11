Opening soon: Raleigh Street Cinemas

By Robert Castillo
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The transformation process for the Raleigh Street Cinemas is on the verge of being complete. Brian Tracey, the executive director for the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation says there are just a few minor things that need finished on the interior of the building.

Tracey says they’re working to finish setting up cash registers, testing equipment and installing menus. Tracey says the building was once a Ford dealership at one point in time. Now the space on Raleigh Street holds two 50 seat theaters, a full bar and will feature an arcade at the front of the building.

Tracey says he’s hoping to let the public know within the next couple of weeks when the business will be up and running.

“It has really comfortable chairs, rocking seats. A little bit bigger than what’s upstairs at the Granada. State of the art sound systems. The best projectors that we can find on the market. We also have full concession, traditional movie snacks,” said Tracey.

Tracey says they’re going to keep some of the history of the building intact which includes some of the original flooring and windows.

