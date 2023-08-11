Much drier weather in store today. Occasional storms this weekend.

After some showers and thunderstorms yesterday morning, today will start out much drier. Temperatures will start out a little cooler, but by the afternoon we’ll be much warmer, topping off in the upper 70s and low 80s. We will start out with mainly cloudy skies, and they’ll stick around until about midafternoon. After that we’ll see those clouds taper off and the sun will begin peeking out, leaving us mostly sunny for the late afternoon and early evening.

If you're heading out to the state fair, today has some pretty good weather. (WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight, clouds will stay at bay, leaving us with mainly clear skies. Temps overnight will get down into the mid 60s once again. Clouds will begin to build back Saturday morning, and we could see a stray shower or thunderstorm popping up Saturday afternoon.

Tonight will be on the dry side, though we could see some fog (WVVA WEATHER)

Heading into Sunday and Monday, chances of rain will increase. Monday right now looks to be the rainiest day as we have a slight risk for excessive rainfall for the majority of our area. It remains to be seen if that will stick as we get closer. Outside of that though we look to dry up by the middle of next week, with cooler temperatures on the way as well.

