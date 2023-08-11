At least five hurt in crash at Old Fiddlers’ Convention in Galax

Old Fiddler's Convention in Galax, scene of a bus crash that injured at least five
Old Fiddler's Convention in Galax, scene of a bus crash that injured at least five(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Five people were treated in hospitals after a crash at the 87th Old Fiddlers’ Convention in Galax, according to Galax Police.

The crash happened about 3:55 p.m. Friday inside Felt’s Park. Police say they were called about a crash involving a shuttle bus carrying passengers that hit another vehicle while entering the front gate to the park. The bus driver then ran over an embankment, hitting three parked vehicles.

The driver of the bus and one passenger were taken to Twin County Regional Hospital and then flown to North Carolina Baptist Hospital. A second passenger on the bus was also taken to Twin County Regional Hospital. Two people in a car that was hit got themselves to a hospital.

No information has been released on anyone’s condition.

Police say the early investigation indicates the driver of the bus had a medical emergency just before the crash.

Galax Grayson EMS and Galax Fire also responded to the crash.

The convention continued as scheduled, according to WDBJ7 reporter Andrew Webb at the scene.

